Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 21,625 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 65% compared to the average daily volume of 13,091 call options.

Several research analysts have commented on ACB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,383,000 after acquiring an additional 281,946 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 267.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,220,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,884 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 11.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,798,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 182,139 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 47.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 981,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 313,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 24.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 703,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 137,999 shares during the last quarter. 29.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $459.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.60. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The firm operates through the Canadian Cannabis and International Cannabis segments. Aurora Cannabis was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

