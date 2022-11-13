Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 435,867 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 228% compared to the average volume of 132,869 call options.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521,080 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,403,556 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after acquiring an additional 560,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,468,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094,957 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 3.1 %

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.95.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $113.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $469.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

