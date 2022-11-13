iPower (IPW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). iPower had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $22.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. On average, analysts expect iPower to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

iPower Stock Performance

iPower stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. iPower has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IPW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on iPower in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on iPower to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPW. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iPower in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in iPower by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 284,391 shares in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iPower Company Profile

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.

Featured Stories

