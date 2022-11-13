iPower (NYSE:IPW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
iPower Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE IPW opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. iPower has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.
iPower Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iPower (IPW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.