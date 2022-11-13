iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 186,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,978 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $6,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,218,417,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,808,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,983.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,060,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 190.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,814,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,947,000 after purchasing an additional 541,230 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $35.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $41.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.32.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

