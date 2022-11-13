iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KSA. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 303.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,863,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,680 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,245,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,230,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,108,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 212.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,642,000 after purchasing an additional 467,377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KSA opened at $41.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.83. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 52 week low of $39.07 and a 52 week high of $51.12.

