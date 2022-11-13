iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth about $289,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $277.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.74. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $247.38 and a 52-week high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.