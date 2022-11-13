Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Position Increased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 281.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,728 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.21% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $20,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $149.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -497.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.21 and its 200-day moving average is $148.69. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $169.98.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total value of $6,096,812.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,467,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter Gray sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,972. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total value of $6,096,812.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,467,598.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,093 shares of company stock worth $8,893,056 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

