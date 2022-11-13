Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will earn ($1.45) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.44). The consensus estimate for Brookdale Senior Living’s current full-year earnings is ($1.47) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $7.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92. The stock has a market cap of $911.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 438,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

