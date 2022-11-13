Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Carlyle Group Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for The Carlyle Group in a report released on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.95. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Carlyle Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $38.50 to $36.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:CG opened at $30.18 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $785,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 167,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $8,530,341.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,307,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,654,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.