Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for International Game Technology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for International Game Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IGT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

International Game Technology Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $23.39 on Friday. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Game Technology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $3,114,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 64.8% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 26.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 105,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,066 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.