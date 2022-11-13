Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€125.00” Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($125.00) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($121.00) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Warburg Research set a €111.00 ($111.00) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($115.00) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €115.00 ($115.00) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, October 24th.

FRA SY1 opened at €110.65 ($110.65) on Thursday. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($56.96) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($73.48). The company has a 50 day moving average of €101.14 and a 200-day moving average of €104.41.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

