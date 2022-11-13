Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €26.00 Price Target for Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($26.00) price target on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WAC. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($29.00) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Thursday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($30.00) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Wacker Neuson Price Performance

ETR:WAC opened at €17.66 ($17.66) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is €14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is €17.21. Wacker Neuson has a 12-month low of €12.84 ($12.84) and a 12-month high of €28.72 ($28.72).

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

