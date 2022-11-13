Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agenus in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.66). The consensus estimate for Agenus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agenus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Agenus in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agenus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in Agenus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Agenus by 441.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Agenus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Agenus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
