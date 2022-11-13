Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ramaco Resources, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.08. The consensus estimate for Ramaco Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ METC opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.18. Ramaco Resources has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $472.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.1133 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Insider Activity at Ramaco Resources

In related news, Director David E. K. Frischkorn sold 5,000 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $58,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,218.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 49.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of METC. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 523.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

