JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €41.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($41.00) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SAX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($62.00) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($62.00) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €62.00 ($62.00) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.50 ($40.50) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($74.00) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of SAX stock opened at €47.60 ($47.60) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €40.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is €44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 16.41. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €34.44 ($34.44) and a 12 month high of €76.05 ($76.05).

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

