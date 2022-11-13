Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) versus EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) Critical Survey

Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) and EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Kaixin Auto and EZFill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaixin Auto N/A N/A N/A EZFill -122.06% -78.91% -67.93%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Kaixin Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of EZFill shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of Kaixin Auto shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of EZFill shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaixin Auto 0 0 0 0 N/A EZFill 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kaixin Auto and EZFill, as provided by MarketBeat.

EZFill has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 445.45%. Given EZFill’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EZFill is more favorable than Kaixin Auto.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kaixin Auto and EZFill’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaixin Auto $253.84 million 0.36 -$196.58 million N/A N/A EZFill $7.23 million 2.01 -$9.38 million ($0.56) -0.98

EZFill has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kaixin Auto.

Risk & Volatility

Kaixin Auto has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EZFill has a beta of -1.52, meaning that its stock price is 252% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kaixin Auto beats EZFill on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaixin Auto

Kaixin Auto Holdings primarily engages in the sale of domestic and imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on automobiles brands, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Porsche. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 14 used car dealerships covering 14 cities in 12 provinces in China. It also provides financing channels to customers and other in-network dealers through partnerships with financial institutions. Kaixin Auto Holdings is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About EZFill

EZFill Holdings Inc. operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Aventura, Florida.

