Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Allegion were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth approximately $518,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 10.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.1% in the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 76,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 66.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 86,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,680.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegion Price Performance

ALLE opened at $113.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $137.02.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.58 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

