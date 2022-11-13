Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in DaVita were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVA. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 154.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of DaVita by 30.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the first quarter valued at $224,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 49.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 47.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA opened at $71.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director John M. Nehra purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.14 per share, for a total transaction of $355,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

