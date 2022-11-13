Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% in the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.92.

In other news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNW opened at $71.64 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.31%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

