Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in DXC Technology were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

DXC stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average is $28.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

