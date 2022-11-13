Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $308,000 Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RL. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 127.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 89.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.31.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 9.4 %

RL stock opened at $104.38 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $82.23 and a twelve month high of $135.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.08 and its 200-day moving average is $94.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.15. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.78%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.