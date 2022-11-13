Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $476,000 Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 148,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 51,685 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676,247 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,296,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,953,000 after acquiring an additional 453,400 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $36.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.69. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.75.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 21.22%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

