Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $502,000 Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,982 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,921 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,962 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 11.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,003 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UHS. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

UHS stock opened at $125.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $158.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.14. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

