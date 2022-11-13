Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $562,000 Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Pentair were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.91.

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.17. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $80.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

