Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $626,000 Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Sealed Air were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,180,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $730,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Stock Performance

SEE opened at $50.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.29. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $41.24 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 20.57%.

SEE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sealed Air

In other news, Director Zubaid Ahmad purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Emile Z. Chammas bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,161 shares in the company, valued at $11,257,346.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Zubaid Ahmad bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,700 shares of company stock valued at $176,579 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.