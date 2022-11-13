Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 1,181 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,304,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OGN opened at $25.31 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

