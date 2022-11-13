Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 1,181 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,304,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Organon & Co. Stock Performance
NYSE OGN opened at $25.31 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.87.
Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th.
Organon & Co. Company Profile
Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Organon & Co. (OGN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.