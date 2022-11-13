Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,565 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $807,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,938 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,399,548 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $149,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,595 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $153,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 61,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $250,619.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,238,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,509,901.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 61,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $250,619.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,238,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,509,901.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,764,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,265,461 shares of company stock worth $43,878,433 over the last 90 days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 6.7 %

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

NYSE:BEN opened at $27.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

