Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 908 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,083,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,185,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382,605 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,773 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8,220.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,292,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,448 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,460,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $416,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,404 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,710,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,296,000 after acquiring an additional 669,035 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XRAY stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.48. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of research firms recently commented on XRAY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

