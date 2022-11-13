Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth $96,936,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after acquiring an additional 364,085 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,705,000 after acquiring an additional 316,197 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,161,000 after buying an additional 218,505 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 44.6% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 321,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,868,000 after buying an additional 99,000 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $707,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $109.80 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.01 and a 52-week high of $192.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. Raymond James cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $127.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

