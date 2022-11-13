Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,191 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,264,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,106 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 20,750,111 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,450 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,569 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 108.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,887,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $89,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,857,833 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $88,656,000 after purchasing an additional 128,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Citigroup cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.43.

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $25,155.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,281.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $14.88 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.48.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

