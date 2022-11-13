Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $258,000 Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 30,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Trading Up 1.8 %

LNC opened at $35.24 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.59 and a fifty-two week high of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92, a PEG ratio of 2,121.29 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.59.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.94%.

LNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Lincoln National Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

