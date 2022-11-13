Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,818 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 450.9% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, SCHRODERS IS Ltd purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

AOS opened at $60.00 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.64.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

