Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 60,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 23,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,455.9% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 96,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 90,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.54.

RCL stock opened at $58.48 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $90.55. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.81.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

