Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Stock Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 16.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 26,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 2.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 6.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 96,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 18.9% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 67,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 10,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 135.2% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,997,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,258,000 after buying an additional 3,447,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

Nielsen stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

