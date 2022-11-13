Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 1,333 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.30.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ALK opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $61.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 118.13 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.46.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

