Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 2,284 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 7.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 64.4% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth $1,532,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth $526,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average of $44.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $106.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.83.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,223.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Caesars Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.19.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

