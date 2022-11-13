Keybank National Association OH Increases Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Roku were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,483,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,263,000 after purchasing an additional 434,663 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 29.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,995,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,720 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 31.1% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,664,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,218 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Roku by 97.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 772.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Stock Performance

ROKU opened at $61.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.24. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.64 and a beta of 1.67. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $279.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roku Company Profile

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Roku in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Benchmark cut their price target on Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Roku from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Roku from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.62.

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.