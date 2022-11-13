KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for GXO Logistics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the company will earn $2.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.80. The consensus estimate for GXO Logistics’ current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GXO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

GXO opened at $44.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.30. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $105.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

