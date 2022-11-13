KeyCorp Comments on First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.21. The consensus estimate for First Industrial Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 34,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

