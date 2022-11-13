KeyCorp Weighs in on Allbirds, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Allbirds in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.57). KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allbirds’ current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.21.

Allbirds Stock Up 7.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allbirds

BIRD stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $417.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Allbirds in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Allbirds by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 34.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

