KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 137,985 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 44% compared to the typical daily volume of 96,096 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 51,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 110.8% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 53,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 28,245 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 126.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,041,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,601,000 after acquiring an additional 580,747 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 48.8% in the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Up 6.2 %

NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $24.09 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $52.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.44.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.