Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($5.27) Per Share, Chardan Capital Forecasts

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Chardan Capital lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Krystal Biotech in a report released on Tuesday, November 8th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.27) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.91). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($5.46) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s FY2023 earnings at ($4.01) EPS.

KRYS has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $76.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 0.87. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $102.99.

In other Krystal Biotech news, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $77,328.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,787,722 shares in the company, valued at $143,107,146.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $77,328.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,787,722 shares in the company, valued at $143,107,146.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $65,872.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,726,440 shares in the company, valued at $138,184,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 260.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

