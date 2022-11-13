K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €21.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €21.00 ($21.00) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SDF. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($27.00) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($38.00) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($23.00) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.00) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($29.00) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of ETR SDF opened at €21.21 ($21.21) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €13.41 ($13.41) and a fifty-two week high of €36.45 ($36.45). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is €23.29.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

