Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Receives $72.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASFGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on KUASF. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kuaishou Technology from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kuaishou Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura downgraded shares of Kuaishou Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology in a research report on Sunday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Kuaishou Technology stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. Kuaishou Technology has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67.

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

