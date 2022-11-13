Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 190,766 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,766 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $24,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 10,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

Shares of GILD opened at $81.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $83.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.49.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

