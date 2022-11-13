Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 91,762 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 583.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,762 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $27,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 11,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 361.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS opened at $235.12 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.19 and a 1 year high of $334.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 18.07%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.75.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

