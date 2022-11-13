Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752,830 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 76,389 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $22,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $7,657,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 652,966.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,582,909 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $322,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581,901 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 795.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,026,228 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $299,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353,074 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,524,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,797,206,000 after buying an additional 1,808,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

Shares of FCX opened at $38.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.95. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.29.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

