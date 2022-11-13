Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,591,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 423,160 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 2.06% of Himax Technologies worth $26,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,213,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after buying an additional 504,156 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after buying an additional 754,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,422,000 after purchasing an additional 106,648 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 714,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 36,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,227,000. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies Stock Performance

HIMX opened at $7.07 on Friday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $312.61 million during the quarter. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 40.45%.

HIMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.