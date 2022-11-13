Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Morningstar worth $27,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 1,109.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 67.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.04, for a total transaction of $43,027.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,359,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,386,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.04, for a total transaction of $43,027.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,359,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,386,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,452.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,513,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,026,558.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,782 shares of company stock valued at $16,576,982. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN opened at $245.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $350.21.

MORN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

